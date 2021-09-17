Porch Fest is back in Niagara Falls this weekend.
“Every year it’s a little better and a little bigger,” Mary Leahy who helps organize the event said.
Events kick off from 4 to 7 p.m. today with music and retailers at Ferry and Fourth followed by an after party at The Craft. Music continues noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Fourth Street and Ferry and Park avenues
“Porch Fest is bringing the neighbors together,” Cherrish Beals who runs the Ambassador on 4th Street with her husband Matt, said. “It is bringing the community together it is what we need. Music heals.
Food vendors this year include Shishkabob Heaven as well as Pinky’s Trailer “Paradise in Pink.”
VinceAnnette Anello-Adamus will be there with t-shirts, balloons and promotional items.
For the first time this year, the event has extended outside the Park Place Historic District with a new porch on Fourth Street.
Ten different porches are involved.
“Everybody involved is in the hospitality business,” Leahy said of the event. “It’s turning into the opening and the closing of the high season.”
Leahy said other Porchfests, including South Buffalo and Tonawanda have chipped in with promotional help.
“My thing is I want to live in a vibrant, safe neighborhood where everyone is happy,” Leahy said. “I wanted to live in a resort area. Everybody is super excited. The weather will be in the 80s. It is a great way to end the season.”
Next year’s dates are queued up already as well with spring being set for Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15 and Fall Friday and Saturday Sept. 16 and 17
Beals is excited about the future said it’s a great time to be in the Falls.
“This year has been amazing,” she said. “Our visitors have been mainly domestic but everybody (in the short term rental business) is packed. We are short 8,000 rooms every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.