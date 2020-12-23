Population drop may cost NY Congressional seats

ALBANY — The latest population snapshot from the U.S. Census Bureau shows there are an estimated 126,355 fewer people in New York than one year earlier, raising concerns the state could lose up to two congressional seats next year.
The reasons for New York's estimated decline in population for a one-year period ending July 1 are the subject of debate.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo theorized Wednesday that New York suffered a drop because it became associated with the COVID-19 pandemic after having some of the nation's earliest outbreaks earlier this year.
In September 2018, Cuomo ascribed data showing a loss of population in the upstate region to wintry weather that he said drove some people to warmer climates.
While the new data did not offer a breakdown of the factors in the population decrease, the estimates come in the wake of earlier reports showing some 1.4 million people left New York for other states since 2010, the Empire Center for Public Policy noted.
Cuomo suggested public perception of New York's role in the pandemic has created challenges.
"The past six to 12 months has been a difficult time," he told reporters in a Zoom conference. He added: "Just remember where we were, and it was all New York all the time. It was almost as if it was something about New York that made it susceptible to COVID."
"The apparent connection between New York and COVID hurt New York," he added, contending the COVID outbreak had "nothing to do with New York." He blamed the New York outbreaks on what he called an inadequate federal government response to the pandemic.
The fact that New York was already struggling with stagnant population growth before the pandemic went unmentioned by the governor.
Rising or declining population trends offer one of the best barometers of a region's economic health, and the census data for New York points to "bad public policy choices by New York's state government," said Ken Girardin, a fellow with the Empire Center.
The data also suggests a number of counties are recording more deaths than births.
"The governor and state lawmakers have been rubbing aloe vera on a broken hip," said Girardin, arguing major economic development investments by the state have not produced regional rebounds.
One immediate consequence of the population trend is New York will lose at least one of its 27 congressional seats and possibly two through upcoming redistricting.
If New York loses two seats, the second seat is likely to go to Alabama, according to Virginia-based Election Data Services, which analyzes the census numbers.
The latest estimates from the Census Bureau reflects the agency's annual practice of making projections based on birth, death and immigration records. The population totals from the bureau's population head count this year will not be reported until January, Election Data Services noted.
Other states expected to lose a congressional seat are: Alabama (depending on whether apportionment is based on April 1 estimates or the ones from July 1), California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.
Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon are all projected to gain a single congressional seat. Florida is expected to gain two seats, while projections call for Texas to add three seats.
The overall shifts resulting from the population data are expected to give the South and West greater political power in both the Electoral College and in the House of Representatives.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.