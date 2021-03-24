'Popeyes' construction winding down in Town of Lockport

TOWN OF LOCKPORT —Construction of a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is winding down at Home Depot Plaza.
Popeyes’ owner purchased the former Key Bank property at 5754 S. Transit Road for $1.1 million last year.
When completed in April, the restaurant is expected to employ 35 people, according to town building inspector Brian Belson.
Construction began last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process, Belson said.
The “shell” or outer walls of the existing building will remain relatively the same, while major renovations totaling about $300,000 are slated for the interior as well as outside signage and landscaping.
The new Popeyes will become the third location of the fast-food, fried kitchen franchise in Western New York, joining locations in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
According to Belson, three major construction projects were completed last year in the town:
• Five Below, 5837 S. Transit Road, a $590,000 retail store project with projected employment of 15 people.
• Simply Em/The Willow Room, 6676 Lincoln Ave., $110,000 invested in a floral shop and small events center that employs two people.
• Rehabilitation of the former OTB outlet at 5810 S. Transit Road; the investment was $20,000.
Among projects that remain under construction, New York Beer Project is adding a sun room on the north side of its building at 6933 S. Transit Road.
Construction projects in the town totaled nearly $3 million in 2020, according to the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency, which works closely with county’s Center for Economic Development on marketing strategies for potential new businesses as well as finding ways to retain the businesses that are already here.
