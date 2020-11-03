Polling places report steady, not busy, turnouts

Voter turnout has not been as heavy through the early part of Election Day 2020 at polling sites in and around the City of Niagara Falls.
Lines of voters were reported at several Falls sites, including Earl Brydges Library and Maple Avenue Elementary School, just after polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Other polling places, including as St. John de LaSalle Church and the Sikora Post in North Tonawanda, were being visited by voters throughout the day, but not in the high volumes that were seen at the county's two early voting sites in the run-up to Election Day.
Seasoned poll workers were not surprised by the numbers early Tuesday, noting that they expected the opportunity to vote early to have an impact on Election Day turnout.
Poll worker Craig Stonebraker said all necessary precautions are being taken to better protect election site workers as well as voters amid the global pandemic. This year, he said, pens are being continuously sprayed down with hand sanitizer after each use. He noted that poll workers and voters are all required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
At St. John de LaSalle Church, supporters of the St. John's food pantry were taking advantage of Election Day visitors by selling chowder for a food pantry fundraiser. Organizer Lynn Siegfried said the sale drew $400 so far, with some voters suggesting she should have been out during the week of early voting, when lines stretched throughout the parking lot.
Poll workers at the Lockport Public Library and the St. John’s Religious Education Center voting sites said they were experiencing steady streams of voters but no long lines throughout the morning on Tuesday.
One inspector noted that many voters had decided to take advantage of the early voting option that was held last week from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.
Polls remain open across Niagara County until 9 p.m.
