ALBANY — While the campaign messaging of some New York politicians has been dominated by concerns with gun control and abortion rights, a new Siena College poll shows Democrats, Republicans and independents alike are far more concerned with economic issues.
Amid raging inflation and a bumpy stock market, half of the respondents to the survey signaled the issue that is high on their list of worries is the economy.
Among Republicans, 69% pointed to economic concerns as a significant concern while 39% of Democrats also said the economy is on their minds as they prepare to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Among voters not registered in a party, 59% responded that the economy is a key issue, the survey found.
Abortion placed fifth on the list of voter concerns, while gun policies was the fourth top priority. Coming ahead of them were “threats to democracy” (second place) and crime (third place.)
The campaign of Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has spent millions of dollars on televisions ads to depict her GOP rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island,” as “extreme and dangerous” for favoring limits on tax payer-funded abortions and proposals that would require parental notification before a minor child can get an appointment for an abortion.
Hochul’s commercials also attack Zeldin for opposing new state gun laws imposing new restrictions on New Yorkers who have been approved for pistol permits.
As with a string of earlier Siena surveys, the new poll reported Hochul has a wide lead in the governor’s race, topping Zeldin by 17%.
The poll also suggested Democratic incumbents for statewide office are benefiting from their party’s advantage from its dominance with voter enrollment. Attorney General Tish James, a Democrat, is running ahead of GOP challenger Michael Henry, 53% to 37%, the poll reported, while political newcomer Paul Rodriguez, a Republican, trails Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, 52% to 29%.
Meanwhile, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, leads Republican rival Joe Pinion, 55% to 36%.
To win a statewide election in New York, a feat no Republican has accomplished since 2002, a GOP candidate would have to win a large majority of unaffiliated voters. These independents now outnumber registered Republicans by about 100,000 voters, according to the latest state data.
But Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said many independent voters are not necessarily in play at election time, a fact that creates tall challenges for Republicans already at a disadvantage with voter enrollment tallies.
“That might have been true 30 to 40 years ago,” Reeher said. “But today, if someone tells you they lean Democratic, what that means behaviorally is they vote for Democrats almost straight down the line almost all the time. So there are a lot fewer people who are genuinely in play. If you are a Republican, there is just not as much fertile ground there as it might look on paper.”
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said internal polls he has seen for candidates in local elections in various regions of the state suggest Zeldin will perform far better in the election than the Siena survey suggests.
“It’s clear that the Siena numbers are just way off,” Kassar said.
Siena reported its survey results were based on responses gleaned from 655 likely voters.
The Zeldin campaign, meanwhile, released the results of a poll it commissioned from McLaughlin & Associates. It found Zeldin now trails Hochul by only 5.8%, putting him within striking distance of his Democratic opponent.
Zeldin has pressured Hochul to agree to a series of debates. But the governor has signaled she will only attend one debate. It would be held Oct. 25, with moderators from a cable news outlet whose programming is not available to most residents of the Long Island suburbs where Zeldin resides.
