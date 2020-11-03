An inspector at the Lockport Public Library said there had been a small turnout this year for the East Avenue poll site, only 165 voters had come out by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Just down Chestnut Street though, the St. John’s Religious Education Center, reported 405 voters. When asked if there were any problems, an inspector said the election process had been, “Peaceful and coexisting,” and when it was all over, the inspectors were looking forward to a solid eight-hour nap.
David Hoffman, 39, who’s lived all his life in Lockport, is a proud Trump supporter.
“I’m a true American. I thank all the veterans for fighting for our safety and living free in this country,” he said. “I hope everyone wakes up and smells the coffee.”
Hoffman parked his truck bearing several American flags, as well as two large pro-Trump flags, while his girlfriend tried to get registered to vote at the DMV. He said he got the flags on River Road in North Tonawanda, one of them a picture of Trump dressed as Rambo
“I don’t want this country to go back to war,” said Hoffman. “I hope people vote for the right person.”
