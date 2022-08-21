Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.