New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state will increase patrols and crack down on drunken and drugged driving and other traffic infractions this Fourth of July weekend. State troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving statewide to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.
The campaign begins today and runs through Monday.
“With all that we’ve been through over the last 16 months, we certainly want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend and celebrate, but we also want them to do so responsibly,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Getting behind the wheel while impaired is a choice that often ends in tragedy. Make the right choice this year and plan ahead for a sober and safe ride home.”
Last year, the State Police issued nearly 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets during the 4th of July weekend. Troopers arrested 180 people for DWI and investigated 456 crashes and one fatality.
“Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers,” New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said. “Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested. Stay safe and don’t make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else.”
During this enforcement period, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel New York roadways.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
Road and bridge construction will be on hold
Temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. today until 6 a.m. on Tuesday to ease travel throughout the July 4th holiday weekend.
Motorists should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with Cuomo’s Drivers First initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, New Yorkers are eager to celebrate Independence Day and travel to their holiday destination, but even in our new normal, basic road safety practices and laws still apply,” Cuomo said. “I urge all motorists to move over for emergency or maintenance vehicles on the roads, remain alert and drive sober so that we can all be safe and happy as we celebrate.”
Cuomo also urged motorists to follow the state’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to slow down and safely move over for law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks and construction or maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state.
All welcome centers, rest areas and text stops within New York State remain open and rest rooms and vending services continue to be available. To enhance public safety and prevent spread of COVID-19, enhanced cleaning measures at rest stops and welcome centers have been implemented.
AAA predicts travel over the holiday weekend to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, making it the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, the previous being 2019. From July 1 through July 5, more than 47 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.