New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies are participating in a special traffic enforcement initiative to crack down on unsafe driving behaviors during the Thanksgiving holiday. The special traffic enforcement period runs through Sunday.
"While we expect lower traffic volumes this year due to New Yorkers taking COVID-19 precautions and limiting large gatherings, we must still ensure that those who do travel, get to their destination safely," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "State troopers and local law enforcement will be out in force working to prevent needless crashes caused by those who get behind the wheel while impaired."
The State Police will supplement regular patrols statewide with fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement and the "Operation Hang Up" initiative, which targets distracted drivers by utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic, but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once emergency lighting is activated.
During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday period, troopers arrested 212 drivers for DWI, issued 5,168 speeding tickets and 634 tickets for distracted driving. To discourage impaired driving, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and its partners will be participating in a nationwide social media blitz using the hashtag #BoycottBlackoutWednesday.
The Thanksgiving impaired driving enforcement initiative is funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
