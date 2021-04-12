Editor’s Note: A photo published in the Saturday edition of the Gazette incorrectly identified an individual as Xaviar “Zay” Travis. The person who was pictured in the photo was Jonathan Joseph, who was also a victim of a homicide in the Falls in 2020. We apologize for the error.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are continuing to search for a suspect in the slaying of Xaviar “Zay” Travis, but they are remaining tight-lipped on their progress.
Sources say the investigators have been searching for possible video footage of Gluck Park at the time of the crime on Thursday night. They also say the investigation has been hampered by a lack of cooperation by some potential witnesses.
Patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis’ body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was “on the ground bleeding.”
First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was “unresponsive” when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a “dice game” when a fight over money erupted.
Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.
Travis’ last post on his Facebook page was a comment on a meme that appeared to have been made three to six hours before his death.
In a twist of fate, the profile picture on the page, was not one of Travis, but rather of another homicide victim, Jonathan Joseph. Travis had reportedly been so impacted by Joseph’s death that he made his friend’s picture his profile image as a tribute.
Joseph, 22, known as “Jon Joe” on the street, was killed in the chaos of a shootout in the area of 17th Street and Pierce Avenue early on the morning of July 21. The hail of bullets left Joseph dead and another man, identified by sources as his “best friend,” injured.
When Falls Police patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found Joseph and the other man suffering from gunshot wounds.
“The victims had been in a backyard with one other person when they were shot,” Criminal Investigation Division Capt. Michael Trane said at the time. “People then tried to help the victims.”
Investigators said Joseph, who had been shot several times in his torso, was taken in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his wounds.
The second victim was rushed by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Detectives said at the time that he had suffered injuries to his lower body that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The victim is currently recovering from his injuries.
The killer remains at large and the investigation of Joseph’s death is continuing. A third person who was in the backyard in the 1700 block of Whitney is considered a possible suspect in the shootings.
“We believe (both) victims are closely related, and there’s no reason to believe they shot each other,” Trane said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
Justin Bones, who identified himself as Joseph’s brother, recalled his sibling’s selflessness.
“Everybody could tell you about my brother,” Bones said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have a shirt on.”
Bones said he is working as a direct care aide helping disabled adults while hoping to attend nursing school if he can get past a grand larceny charge involving a misunderstanding over a cell phone.
He remains hopeful for the future.
“Me and my bro, we were always like that,” Bones said. “No matter what you have, no matter what you don’t have. You can do it and you have a future.”
For Demetrious Nix, of the School of Entrepreneur Thought, the stories of Joseph and Travis are symptoms of conditions that the community needs to address from within.
“We have lingering problems and lingering issues,” Nix said. “Going into the root of the problems, not the hot spots, is what we need to do.”
Nix explained that in his view, minor disputes best addressed by calmer heads sometimes spiral out of control and end in tragedy. His school and the Niagara Falls Peacemakers have united for a grassroots initiative that hopes to focus on conflict resolution and address black-on-black crime by creating a positive atmosphere and an entrepreneurial mindset.
You Can Help:
If you have information about the murders of Xaviar “Zay” Travis or Jonathan “Jon Joe” Joseph, please contact Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 286-4553.
