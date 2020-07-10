Falls police are looking into a case of animal cruelty in the 100 block of 62nd Street.
A woman told the department's animal control officer that she let her cat outside at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 1 p.m., the woman told police that she saw the cat, named Voldmort, coming up her driveway with what appeared to be a severe injury.
The woman said that the skin on the cat's lower jaw, from the neck forward, had been cut. She said she rushed the cat to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment, where a vet told her the injury appeared to be "a degloving injury, most likely caused by a human."
The cat was admitted to the clinic and underwent surgery. The owner said the cat, a 2-year-old male, has no other injuries.
In his report on the incident, Animal Control Officer Dave Bower noted neighbors in the area told the cat's owner that other animals in the area have been found with similar injuries and with BB wounds.
