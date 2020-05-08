After an early Friday morning incident on Raymond Road, New York State Police are searching for a hunter that ran away after accidentally shooting two other hunters.
James O'Callaghan, public information officer for the state police, said troopers responded to a report of two victims with gunshots wounds on Raymond Road, in between Transit and Rapids Road, at 6:20 a.m. Friday.
O'Callaghan said the two hunters had entered into a wooded area, which they had permission from the owner to hunt on, and then came across a set of decoys. At that point, they began to walk away and then both were shot with "turkey shots."
"So it's like small pellets," O'Callaghan said.
One man was struck in the face and the other in the high shoulder area, with both being non-life threatening injuries. The man who struck in the face was transported to ECMC.
O'Callaghan said the hunter did come up to apologize to the men he shot, but then ran away before troopers responded. It was an accident, he added.
As a result of this, the hunter is being investigated.
"You don't want to leave the scene. When he left the scene, there wasn't medical staff there to even assess the injuries on the two people he shot ... What if it was life threatening," O'Callaghan said.
The investigation into the hunter is being conducted with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as it's a hunting related accident.
