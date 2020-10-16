Police say reckless driver caused Niagara Falls Boulevard crash

Niagara Falls Police spent several hours along a stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard on Friday afternoon following an accident involving several vehicles.
The crash occurred about 12:05 p.m. Friday in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 74th Street.
A Chrysler 200, driven by a 32-year-old male from Niagara Falls was traveling eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when he collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was entering the roadway from Burger King. The Chrysler 200 then struck a Chevrolet Equinox causing the Equinox to strike a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 76th Street waiting to make a turn.
The Chrysler 200 continued to recklessly drive eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard until it struck a power pole. The pole was severed at the base and was held up by wires.
The 32-year-old driver was transported to ECMC where police said he was in stable but serious condition.
Two other people were taken to the hospital, treated, and released.
Investigation of the crash tied up traffic along busy Niagara Falls Boulevard for several hours on Friday afternoon.
Niagara Falls Traffic Division officials said charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.