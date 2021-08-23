Town of Porter
ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested on drunken driving and related charges, by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies, after an accident in the 3400 block of Porter-Center Road at 2:47 a.m. Saturday. David Buczek, 27, was charged with driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic law violations.
Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a food truck on Falls Street. A operator of the trailer told police that sometime between 2;30 and 5:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into the trailer and a drink refrigerator by breaking off a padlock. The victim said a cash register was destroyed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The operator also said $50 worth of soft drinks were taken. Officers also located a second food truck nearby that had been broken into but were unable to reach the operator of that truck.
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Adrian Nicole Larkins, 56, 1703 Centre Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $421 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Rochester man was arrested after a witness told police he watched the suspect vandalize a car in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Willie J. Glass, 51, 18 Merrimack St., was charged with second-degree criminal mischief. The witness said he watched Glass scratch every side panel of the vehicle with a sharp object.
ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. John Christopher Shaw, 50, 26 Pennsylvania Ave., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He is accused of taking more than $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 400 block of 27h Street at 2:09 a.m. Friday. Shane Michael Hescox, 42, 449 27th St. Apt. 3, was charged with disorderly conduct.
THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of an ATV and the discovery of thousands of dollars in counterfeit $100 bills. A male victim told officers that he was attempting to sell his 2015 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV on Craig's List and took the vehicle to meet a potential buyer in the 700 block of Buffalo Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The victim said the would-be buyer gave him a black bag that he said contained $6,000 for the purchase of the ATV and asked to test drive the vehicle. The suspect then drove away on the ATV and did not return. The victim said that when he looked inside the bag, he discovered that the rolls of $100 bills were all counterfeit.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Third Street. An employee of a cafe told officers that when she arrived for work at 4:55 a.m. Saturday, she found a broken window and discovered that the business had been "rummaged" through. Officers said some cash was taken from a register drawer.
