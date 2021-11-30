Niagara Falls
ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2400 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. Officers said they responded to a panic alarm at a liquor store, at 7:23 p.m. Saturday, and when they arrived they encountered an employee who said they had been robbed and had a knife held to them. The victim said two male suspects entered the store and one of them came behind a counter and put a knife to them while at the same time taking all the cash form the register. The suspects took the employee’s cell phone and destroyed the store’s phone before fleeing on foot.
ROBBERY: Police are also investigating a robbery in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A female victim told officers that she was walking from the Seneca Niagara Casino, at 1:30 a.m. Monday, when a suspect approached her from behind, put an object in her back and tried to take her purse. The victim said she struggled with the male suspect who then ripped the purse from her hands and knocked her to the ground. Police said casino security officers offered no assistance to the victim who suffered some injuries in the attack. The suspect was last seen running toward the One Stop gas station.
FRAUD: Officers are looking into a fraud that occurred in the 1300 block of 15th Street. A female victim told police that she went to that location, at 5 p.m. Saturday, to meet an individual who was selling a PlayStation5 gaming system on the Offer Up app. The victim said she paid the suspect $450 and then discovered that the box she was given contained a fan and not a video gaming system.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of Niagara Street. A construction manager told officers that sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone entered his project site by unknown means. The victim said $225 worth of copper pipe was taken rom the site.
THEFT: Officers are looking for a suspect who stole a car from a parking lot at Pine Avenue and Portage Road. A male victim told police that he left his 2018 Subaru Outback running and unlocked, at 2:29 p.m. Monday, to go into a nearby store. When the victim came out of the store, his vehicle was gone.The owner of the stolen vehicle was ticketed for leaving his car running and unattended.
