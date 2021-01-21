In the aftermath of a year when crime, and in particular violent crime, has skyrocketed in the Falls, Mayor Robert Restaino has directed that the city police department stop its routine daily release of incident reports.
The practice, which dates back decades, follows a directive to police commanders last Fall, that the release of all information related to police department activity was to be conducted only by the city’s recently appointed public information officer Kristen Cavalleri.
Prior to that directive, police commanders regularly and routinely briefed reporters on everything from serious traffic accidents, to crime statistics to homicide investigations. The change in practice has led to significant and unexplained delays in the release of police-related information.
In one instance, as news spread on social media for almost two days about the discovery of the body of a homicide victim, neither the police department nor the public information officer released any information about the incident.
“Transparency between the police department and the public is important,” said Paul Wolf, an attorney with the Buffalo-Niagara Coalition for Open Government. “The public has an interest and a right to know what’s happening in their community and that happens through the news media.”
Wolf said the decision to stop regularly and routinely releasing the police department’s incident reports was also troubling.
“It seems like the police department is restricting the disclosure of information in a negative way,” he said.
During his campaign for mayor, Restaino repeatedly stressed the need for and his support of transparency in government.
In response to a text message, seeking to discuss what a reporter characterized as “your decision to restrict police reports”, Restaino disputed that his directive was a restriction on news media access.
“Not restricting,” the mayor texted back. “Please provide statutory support for the release of this information, absent a FOIL request. Once it is reviewed, we can further discuss. Thanks.”
In comments made to another media outlet, Cavalleri criticized the past police practice.
“Based on a review of NFPD’s process for sending daily reports, it was determined that this information should have been supplied via FOIL requests only,” Cavalleri said. “Unfortunately, prior to my position being established this was being given out without going through the proper legal process of submitting a FOIL request. The city has been reviewing standing processes to make sure they are both efficient and correct.”
In the past, Falls Police administrators had determined that the information in incident reports, properly redacted for privacy concerns, could be released with the filing of a one-time FOIL request by a media organization. The reasoning of the commanders was that it would be burdensome to require such requests, for similar materials, on a daily basis.
News management for the Gazette has indicated that it is reviewing the Restaino administration’s position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.