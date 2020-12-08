Falls police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the city's South End between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Officers said that between 2:30 and 4:55 a.m., Monday, they discovered two vehicles in a hotel parking lot in the 300 block of Third Street which had been broken into. Both vehicles had their rear passenger-side windows smashed.
Police said some beer appeared to have been taken from one of the vehicles.
Officers also said a vehicle parked in the city-owned parking ramp in the 300 block of First Street had been damaged. Police said the 2005 Toyota Matrix had rear and driver's side windows smashed out.
Responding officers said the inside of the vehicle appeared to be ransacked.
And police said four vehicles parked in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue where entered between Sunday night night and Tuesday morning. The vehicles were located in the parking lots of a nearby apartment building and a nearby high-rise condominium.
A red 2018 Chevy Malibu had its front passenger window shattered and police said it appeared that items had been taken from inside the car.
Police said someone damaged the passenger-side front window of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra and took a child's bicycle from inside.
The passenger window of a 2002 Honda Civic was smashed. Surveillance video shows a male suspect with a flashlight going through cars in the apartment building parking lot.
