Falls police are investigating the second suicide in less than a week at the high-rise Niagara Towers Apartments in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue.
Police and firefighters responded to the towers around 11 p.m. Monday for a report of someone jumping from a 10th floor window at the complex.
When first responders arrived, they found the body of a man on the pavement outside of the towers. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Police are not releasing any additional information about the victim because the death appears to be a suicide.
On May 13, firefighters and police were called out at 6:45 a.m. for a report of a woman falling from a 13th floor window at the high-rise apartment complex. When they arrived, firefighters said they found the victim lying in front of the complex.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are looking into that death as well and have tentatively ruled it a suicide. Police declined to release any information about that victim because of the suicide designation.
The 18-story Niagara Towers complex houses 200 apartments, primarily rented to seniors. It is privately owned and operated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.