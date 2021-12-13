Police probe school threat

Falls police and security officials with the Niagara Falls School District were working Monday night to identity the person responsible for an afternoon Instagram post threatening a mass shooting event at the Falls High School on Wednesday.
The post featured an array of semi-automatic rifles, handguns and large capacity ammunition clips, laid on at table. It was captioned "nfhs.school.shooting2.0" and featured a message that read, "Dont (sic) come to school if you wanna live 12/15/2".
Law enforcement sources said they quickly identified the photo as a police display of weapons seized during a raid in either Ohio or Illinois. But those sources said that Falls police are still taking the threat seriously.
"We think it's not credible. It looks like a stock photo," Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. But we're going to make sure we have all our security processes in order."
Laurrie said students at the high school are already subject to bag checks and must pass through a metal detector to enter the building. They are also subject to wand scans.
"We do that every day and we will beef up our security if necessary," the schools superintendent said. "The (Falls) police have been wonderful. They have been working on this since (Monday) afternoon and hopefully they determine who was behind it."
Laurrie noted that the post threatens violence on Wednesday and said school security and Falls police will have "beefed-up" resources in place if the person responsible hasn't been apprehended by then. Those resources could include K-9 units and members of the Falls Police Emergency Response Team.
One thing Laurrie said he is not currently considering is cancelling classes.
"We have got to stop these (threats)," he said. "I think there is a good chance that this is (a copy cat) of a recent threat (directed at Lockport schools). When you have the same threat in Lockport, in Olean, in Medina, in Niagara Falls, you have to wonder (if they're related)."
The Niagara Intelligence & Crime Analysis Center, located at Falls Police headquarters, has taken a lead role in investigating the threat. The Buffalo Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved.
The Instagram post was taken down but sources said digital footprints may have been left behind.
