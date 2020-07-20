Police probe accident with injuries in the Falls

Two people were injured following an automobile crash Monday morning at the intersection of Ninth Street and Centre Avenue in Niagara Falls.
At 10:30 a.m., New York State Police pursued a vehicle in the 2200 block of Centre Avenue after the driver refused a police request to stop.
Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of the white Jeep Cherokee continued west on Centre Avenue, ignoring traffic signals and stops signs, before crashing the vehicle into a red Toyota Camry at the intersection of Ninth Street and Centre Avenue. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries following the accident. The white Cherokee is a rental car and has since been reported stolen.
A male suspect reportedly fled from the vehicle and was later apprehended by police. Police indicated that the man was transported to the New York State Police barracks and is facing charges.
The matter remains under investigation.
