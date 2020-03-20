Police: Motorcycle accident victim was 20-year-old Falls man

Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators are trying to piece together the details of a deadly motorcycle accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
Witnesses told police and reporters that a motorcyclist was racing through the 9100 block of the boulevard, at around 3:25 p.m., “doing wheelies” and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
“Witnesses reported seeing the 2002 Honda motorcycle, operated by a 20-year-old Niagara Falls man, driving aggressively, eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard,” Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said.
The driver, witnesses said, lost control of his motorcycle and was “ejected over the handlebars.” The motorcycle skidded into a nearby parking lot, while the driver of the bike slid into oncoming westbound traffic.
The man was then struck by a 2003 Chevy Silverado. Niagara Falls firefighters responded and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the pick-up truck was cooperating with Crash Management investigators. Munn said no charges are pending at this time.
The Crash Management team is continuing its investigation.
