ALBANY — Police executives across New York are initiating the process of finding ways to forge better relationships with the communities their departments patrol, with guidance from a 135-page state manual promoting a "reinvention' of policies.
Every county and municipality with a police agency is facing an April 1 deadline to review and update the protocols used by their officers and enlist input from citizens as well as from public defenders and community groups.
"We have to address the tensions and lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement that serves them," Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Aug. 17 in releasing the guidebook.
The manual encourages police agencies to try to recruit more members of minority groups as well as women to the ranks of their police departments. It also promotes the adoption of "de-escalation strategies" to reduce the risk of tense encounters between officers and civilians from turning violent.
While police leaders did not invite the governor to outline ways for improving their agencies, they say they will both comply with Cuomo's mandate and use it as an opportunity to highlight what they have already been doing to work in harmony with residents of their communities.
"I don't anticipate there will be drastic changes at the Sheriff's Office," said Niagara County Michael Filicetti, noting he has read he full manual, "New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative." The document was sent to police agencies by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services in August.
Cuomo has contended that there has been a need to address racial inequities in the criminal justice system for years, with "the tipping point" coming in May, when George Floyd, 46, was killed by police in Minneapolis as he was being arrested for allegedly using counterfeit cash.
In New York, the most controversial confrontations between police have tended to come downstate and in large upstate cities.
The Cuomo mandate for police reforms, which came with a threat to strip communities of state funding if they don't update department practices, applies to all police agencies, except those controlled by the state, such as the State Police, State University campus police and Department of Environmental Conservation officers with police powers.
The president of the New York State Association of Police Chiefs, Patrick Phelan, said he is taking the added assignment from Albany in stride, noting his agency, the Greece Police Department, has 100 officers.
"I'm thinking this is going to be much more of a challenge for smaller departments," said Phelan. "The vast majority of police departments in this state have 20 officers or less. Those departments don't have a lot of resources."
The state manual suggests there are significant drawbacks to one controversial police strategy known as "broken windows," which contends minor offenses contribute to a degradation of society and should be targeted by officers. The report devotes nearly 30 pages to a discussion of the importance of community policing and community engagement.
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said he has been a practitioner of community policing throughout his career, including serving as a school D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) when he served on the Plattsburgh Police Department.
The state booklet, he said, is "pretty comprehensive," and is expected to be referenced in what are expected to be a series of meetings with a new county-wide committee that will tackle the governor's assignment and solicit input from a wide variety of groups.
Having uniformed school resource officers in school buildings is a valuable form of community policing, Favro said. Such problems held to build trust between youngsters and cops, he added.
"If we don't start with our youth, where is this going to end?" he asked.
Assigning a uniformed officer to the schools has multiple benefits in forging a bond between youth and the police, Favro said.
"It breaks down the barriers and opens a line of communication," he said. "It cannot be putting an undercover badge on someone wearing khakis and a polo and is standing in a hallway," he said. "That's not a school resource officer. That's a school guard."
The Cuomo report also discusses the need for improved training for police as well as an "honest and thoughtful discussion" between police executives, community members and government leaders.
In Delhi, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said he and the chairwoman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors expect to hold meetings soon with community leaders to get input for the county's response to the mandate.
"Practically everything that is in this order we are doing already," DuMond aid. "I look at this as a positive because it gives us an opportunity to showcase the good work that is being done that the governor doesn't recognize. He looks at us as if we are a bunch of fools who don't know what we're doing and we must need his wisdom and guidance to reinvent ourselves."
DuMond noted that his agency been accredited by a state agency that Cuomo controls, as have many of the other agencies facing the mandate.
The sheriff said Cuomo's push for police reform should be extended to all law enforcement agencies, including the ones that are controlled by the governor and are not included in the mandate.
The statewide effort comes after lawmakers earlier this year passed legislation to make police and fire department disciplinary records subject to public inspection and created a new office within the state Attorney General's office to investigate police killings of civilians.
Peter Kehoe, director of the New York State Sheriffs' Association as well as a veteran lawyer, said his organization questions Cuomo's authority to threaten state funding to communities that don't advance a police reform plan by April 1.
"But we don't care, because these are things that we've been doing and we're happy to look at ways to perhaps do some things better," he said. "It just doesn't have to be done by bullying."
One benefit is that police agencies may review each others' plans and find protocols that they see will benefit their own agencies, he suggested.
As for the state manual's suggestion that police departments become more racially diverse, Kehoe noted the sheriffs are bound by Civil Service rules.
"If the governor doesn't like that, he ought to try to change the Civil Service rules to make it possible for a sheriff to have a wider range of options," Kehoe said. "A sheriff can only hire people who qualify on the Civil Service exams."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
