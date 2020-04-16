ALBANY — Prodding New Yorkers to comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mandate to wear masks in public will likely trigger disputes and create headaches for police officers, a top law enforcement official said Thursday.
"It's not enforceable," Patrick Phelan, president of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police, told CNHI. "We can't go around arresting people for not wearing masks."
"There is no teeth to it," Phelan, chief of the Greece Police Department, said in an interview. "There is no enforcement mechanism."
The mask mandate goes into effect Friday, with Cuomo directing all New Yorkers to have their noses and mouths covered when they are interacting with the public or within six feet of another person. The order applies to all people above age 2 years of age, except those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.
The order comes amid a shutdown of all non essential businesses that began in mid-March and and will now be extended through May 15. But it remains unclear as to whether New York officials will reopen the economy at that point.
Phelan said he anticipates many New Yorkers will comply with the mask mandate because they hope it can help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 New Yorkers. But there will also be people who flout the governor's edict, he predicted.
"We (police officers) are kind of stuck in the middle," he said. "There will be problems between people wearing masks and not wearing masks. If they try to police one another, that will lead to disputes. The longer this goes on the more difficult it will be for us."
Cuomo acknowledged Thursday the mask directive has spawned criticism from some New Yorkers who called his office to complain it represents a government overreach.
"As relatively simple and possibly annoying as it seems, wearing a mask is one of the best things that we can do," he said. "And I understand we're getting a lot of not happy phone calls off what I said yesterday about wearing a mask in public. But I'm sorry it makes people unhappy."
He insisted that wearing masks can save lives. "People say it's a personal intrusion on them, but again remember it's not about you, right? I have rights also. And my kids have rights. And your kids have rights. And you have a right for another person to take reasonable safeguards not to get infected."
Though the mandate does not carry fines, Cuomo has said he may add penalties if people violate the edict.
Phelan said he is concerned efforts to enforce the order could mar police-community relationships. "With all the things we've done to bruild bridges with our communities, this is harmful to that," the chief said.
The extension of Cuomo' shutdown order to May 15 also applies to schools across the state.
Noting he made the decision after consulting with other governors in the Northeast, Cuomo said it remains unclear when New Yorkers can expect to see a relaxing of the measures aimed at slowing the spread of the contagion.
"I don't want to project beyond that period," said the governor, who has been given broad executive authority to manage the public health crisis without having to go through the state Legislature.
All decisions to reopen the economy will be driven by public health data, he said. The previous "pause" order issued by Cuomo called for the shutdown to end April 29.
The mask order also applies to bus drivers and taxi drivers.
While the number of New Yorkers who are hospitalized as a result of being infected decreased to 17,735 Thursday, the number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic hit the state last month grew to 222,284.
The state's death toll jumped to 12,192 after more than 600 people succumbed to the infection over the previous day.
That grim tally includes 2,477 deaths at state-licensed nursing homes.
The number of virus patients on ventilators was put at 4,367, a decrease of 40.
The vast majority of the New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19 have been people older than 70 years of age, according to state data. About 60 percent have been men. Fewer than 30 of the deaths involve people younger than 30 years old.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
