Police investigate stabbing in the city

Police are investigating a stabbing at 16th Street and Weston Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. Thursday and found an unresponsive male when they arrived. Initial reports indicated that the victim and others had been involved in a "dice game" when a fight erupted.
The victim is reported to have suffered a serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on the victim before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives joined patrol officers at the scene and at NFMMC late Thursday.
Check www.niagara-gazette.com for additional details about the incident as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.