Police investigate stabbing in the city

Tracey G. Donohue, 59, of Golden, CO, passed away on March 1, 2021. Tracey was born on July 12, 1961, in Niagara Falls, NY. Tracey grew up in Sanborn and was a 1979 graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School. Following graduation, Tracey enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was most r…