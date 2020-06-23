Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said Tuesday that they are "making progress" in an effort to identify the suspect in a late Sunday morning shooting on Ninth Street.
The victim of the shooting remains in critical condition.
Patrol officers said they responded, just before 11 a.m., to the 3100 block of Ninth St. for a report of a man shot. The first officers on the scene found a 47-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.
The victim was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and taken into surgery.
Witnesses said the gunman fled from the crime scene in a red or burgundy colored mid-2000's Ford Taurus. Investigators said they are continuing to hunt for that vehicle.
Police have not speculated on a possible motive for the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them at 286-4547.
