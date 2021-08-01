BUFFALO (AP) — Police in Buffalo say a woman looking for ghosts at the city’s historic rail terminal has been injured in a fall.
A rescue call came in at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. First responders found the 35-year-old Kenmore woman who had fallen about 15 to 20 feet through a substation roof near the back of the property, according to police.
She was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries. A man who was with her wasn’t injured. Police said the duo was on the property without permission.
The 1920s-era Art Deco structure saw its last passenger train more than 40 years ago. It is a favorite haunt of ghost hunters and the site of authorized ghost tours, and once hosted an episode of the TV series “Ghost Hunters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.