BUFFALO — A retired Buffalo Police detective and a second man have been charged with a long list of felony drug counts after an investigation into a shooting that then uncovered a large quantity of cocaine.
Kevin T. Biggs, 51, of East Aurora, a retired Buffalo Police detective and former East Aurora Village trustee, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree criminal impersonation and possession of burglar tools.
Also charged is Alexis Rivera, 25, of Buffalo. Rivera faces single counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree forgery.
Buffalo Police said Rivera was shot on Sept. 7 by an unknown person on Wyoming Avenue. He was hospitalized for several days at the Erie County Medical Center.
When Buffalo Police officers responded to the shooting scene to investigate, they impounded Rivera's car. After searching the vehicle, investigators found approximately 13 ounces of cocaine inside.
On the afternoon of Sept. 25, Biggs, wearing police attire and claiming to be an officer, showed up at the Buffalo Police Department impound lot on Dart Street. Investigators said Biggs than tried to have Rivera's car released to him.
They charge that Biggs even gave impound lot personnel forged police documents in his effort to acquire the vehicle.
Biggs is also accused of going to the Buffalo Police garage on Seneca Street on three different occasions (Sept. 14, Sept. 25 and Sept. 28) without permission to be there. Investigators said he even brought bolt cutters to the garage on one of those occasions.
When Biggs failed to get Rivera's car out of the impound lot, investigators said Rivera went to the police garage with the same falsified police paperwork in an attempt to obtain his vehicle.
