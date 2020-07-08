Police, community relations focus of discussion

Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata nodded in agreement as a small number of activists told them Wednesday that they were ready to work to improve police and community relations.
"We don't see a lot of the police brutality they see in other parts of the country," Pastor Lomax Barnes of New Jerusalem Life Church of God In Christ said.
Barnes, a one-time Falls police community liaison, had invited Filicetti, Licata, Mayor Robert Restaino, State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, and State Senator Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, to come to his church for a chat about the current controversies roiling cities around the United States.
"The problem these days is they've taken God out of everything," Barnes said. "We should put God first."
Morinello and Ortt told the group of activists that because they are Republicans in a Democratic-controlled state legislature they're frequently limited in what they can accomplish.
"We respond to the people we represent," Morinello said. "But our voices cannot be heard. Meetings like this will bring us ideas. But we need to convince the (Democratic) majority, some of whom don't listen to us."
Restaino cautioned the community leaders that city officials can only control what happens here.
"Our protests, our demonstrations, our police department," the mayor said, "these are the things we can affect."
Barnes lamented that parents are limited in disciplining their children and asked how young people will learn respect for officials and institutions.
"You can discipline a child," Filicetti said, "but you have to be reasonable and justified."
The Rev. Chloe Long, with I Am My SIsta's Keeper ministry, spoke at length about the need for local police and argued that officers and the community both need accountability.
"We all have some racism in our families," Long said. "You gotta be accountable. Bad officers put good officers at a disadvantage. We need the police who are honoring their oath, but we need to take responsibility as well."
And Gloria Dolson, a tireless crusader for police reform, told the elected and police officials that residents in the Falls can deal with systemic problems by "realizing we are a community."
