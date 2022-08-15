NORTH TONAWANDA — Police said Monday it appears that the death of a woman who fell from a railroad bridge at Sweeney and Oliver streets Friday night was likely accidental.
"It looks like she lost her footing and fell," North Tonawanda Police Detective Capt. Daryl Truty said.
Police said they were called to the area about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a woman that had fallen from an unknown height, landed on the railroad bridge deck and may have been struck by a train.
Train traffic was halted in the area while police, members of the North Tonawanda Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance worked to recover the body of the 37-year-old woman. Police said she had suffered multiple blunt force injuries but it did not appear that she had been struck by a train.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
Detectives have reportedly questioned witnesses to the accident. Truty said police have regularly had to respond to calls of people climbing on the bridge.
"There is nothing safe about going up there or being up there," Truty said.
Truty said he went up on the bridge on Monday and found it, "Dangerous."
