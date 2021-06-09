Poet to share 'Poetic Journey to China' on Saturday

Internationally-awarded poet Robert Giannetti will share "A Poetic Journey to China," at a poetry reading at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Lewiston Public Library.
Giannetti will share some of his recent work and offer personal reflections on a trip to Beijing and Sichuan Province, where he took part in an invitational gathering of poets from around the world prior to the pandemic.
The former owner of Bob's Books in Lewiston has authored three books of poetry and received honors for his work at home and abroad. He has been published in translation in Poland, China and Nepal, and been recognized for his ability to express universal truths with simplicity and beauty.
His poetry is said to evoke the wonders of the natural world and everyday life with an engaging philosophical resonance.
For more information contact Librarian Michelle Kratts at mkratts@nioga.org for more information or call the library at 754-4720.
The library is located at 305 S. 8th St, Lewiston.
EXCERPT
Here is a poem by Robert Giannetti of Lewiston who will be doing a reading at the Lewiston Library on Saturday. The poem is from a visit to China prior to the pandemic.
CLOSE and DISTANT
On a flight to China before the Pandemic
Twenty hours non-stop in coach
From Toronto to Beijing
I recall the close air in that cabin
Going from East to West
And then West to East
Traversing the North Pole
All of us breathing that same air
Cramped in a tight space
Gliding down over Mongolia
In anticipation of disembarking in Beijing
Unconcerned that our closeness on the journey
Could spell illness and death
In whatever language we spoke --
Then and now a human race
Soon to have
Our kinship confirmed anew
When the plague closed
Upon us all unable to fly
And breathe in peace
In close quarters
Without fear.
— Robert M. Giannetti, 2021
