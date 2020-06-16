Plotting the path forward in the wake of Troy Hodge's death

LOCKPORT — As protesters rise up across the country to demand address of social injustice, in Lockport, the one-year anniversary of Troy Hodge's death after a scuffle with police is approaching.
Mayor Michelle Roman says the city and the community have a long way to go to address social injustice locally, but she has already tried to start tackling some of the issues.
"We do have a long way to go, but I think we've had a good start," she said.
Roman pointed to re-establishment of the city's Human Relations Commission, whose members are doing training with the state human rights office and similar groups in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. She also is encouraging establishment of a Lockport chapter of the Peacemakers. The national organization has chapters in Niagara Falls and Buffalo. Chapter membership is composed mostly of community members.
"Our goals are to basically maintain peace in our community through relationship building. So we're a community anti-violence group and our motto is responding to the needs of people," Niagara Falls chapter member Ezra Scott said.
Another recent effort that Roman and Police Chief Steven Abbott point to is a collaborative program of Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Department of Mental Health through which officers can use tablets to video conference with mental health professionals while they are on scene. The city was given three iPads initially, for shift supervisors. It now has six iPads, one in each patrol car.
"Ultimately they don't belong in a supervisor's hands, they belong in the rank-and-file's hands' because they are the ones that are answering these calls and they should have that tool as well," Abbott said.
Roman said police training has been ramped up and her administration is working with Hickory Club to do the training without incurring overtime.
Abbott, who first went to work for LPD as an officer in 1995, said the job of law enforcement has changed much since he started and he expects that when he retires as police chief it will have changed again.
"It's ever changing and ever evolving," he said.
Abbott observed that police must listen to the public and learn from mistakes.
"We have to change with society because that's who we are ultimately here to protect," he said.
One of the main issues being debated as the state Attorney General's investigation of Hodge's death continues is how police should respond to mental health calls. Abbott declined to talk about the investigation but said steps are being taken to address mental health call responses.
"We definitely need to learn to do better at that. We need more training," he said.
In a related vein, Abbott said, LPD is looking at alternative forms of restraint that are not painful, such as BolaWrap, a device that is marketed as inflicting less pain than pepper spray. LPD was given two BolaWrap devices for testing purpose this past February.
"We need to look for ways that, if we do have to become physically involved, we are limiting that use of force to the very minimal or to non existent levels whenever possible," Abbott said.
As for additional training, he said, COVID-19 presents some barriers to that currently. Programs are still suspended or getting officers together in large groups is "tough."
• • •
Last year, some residents criticized LPD for failing to record its officers' fatal encounter with Hodge. Two of the four Lockport officers who responded to Hodge's mother's 911 call were not wearing body cameras, according to then-Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch. The other two were wearing cameras, but one was turned off and the other fell off during the scuffle with Hodge, Preisch said.
In response to the criticism, the city purchased all new body cameras and Abbott has since mandated they be turned on whenever possible for a much wider variety of situations. The previous departmental policy required body cameras to be turned on during traffic stops only, when possible, and allowed officers' judgment and discretion in all other types of encounters.
The new policy on body cameras states: "Whenever it is possible to do so, it required that the AXON (camera) be utilized to record the following types of events: traffic stops, pursuits, vehicle searches, confrontational citizen contacts, use of force situations, statements made by subjects, victims and witnesses, advising an individual of their Miranda Rights, during interrogations or other legitimate law enforcement contacts."
Abbott said the body cameras should not be turned off until an encounter is over. The cameras are set up to activate whenever the lights on a patrol car are activated or an officer activates their Taser.
"If I was just simply to take my Taser out of my holster and turn it on, we purchased Bluetooth pulse batteries, and what that means is when you turn that Taser on it automatically turns on your body camera as well," he said.
Abbott observed it may be possible for a body camera to not be activated due to its battery not being charged or needing replacement, and noted that goes back to the officers checking the equipment, documenting when it's in need of repair or replacement and letting their supervisor know. He added that if even one officer does something to trigger a body camera's activation, a signal will be sent to activate all body cameras within a 50-foot radius.
• • •
To improve communication with the community, Abbott said he is now in the process of uploading all of LPD's policies online. He hasn't decided where the policies will be posted, but raised the possibility of using the city's website, the department's FaceBook page or even creating an app.
"I think the people should know what we should be doing or shouldn't be doing or what the policy is," he said.
