The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced that the Pletcher Road entrance to Joseph Davis State Park will remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic for the creation of a multi-use trail that connects 18F to Pletcher Rd.
This action comes on the recommendation of Niagara River Greenway Commission’s soon to be released “Shoreline Trail Connectivity Study” which examined trail connections and expansions from the Village of Lewiston to the Town of Porter. A traffic study conducted by state parks determined that the enactment of the closure will give improved off-road access to the shoreline and parkway trails and create a new series of connections to eco-trails throughout the park.
The entrance road has historically been closed seasonally and future plans for the road will include enhancements such as trail head parking and other amenities.
The 18F entrance to Joseph Davis State Park will remain open to vehicle traffic.
