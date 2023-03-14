Niagara Fall’s 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will take place this Friday, kicking off a weekend full of St. Patrick’s Day events across Niagara County.
The festivities start with the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, starting at the corner of Falls Street and Rainbow Boulevard and lasting 15 minutes, from 4:45 to 5 p.m. This year’s grand marshal, designated by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, will be Robert Gedeon Jr., a lifelong Niagara Falls resident and dentist who has been a member of the order since 1993.
The celebrations continue into the convention center which will host live Irish music from The Restless Souls and dancers from the McCarthy School of Irish Dance with plenty of Irish favorites on the menu.
“It’s good for people of all ages,” said Sara Harvey, the director of Communications for Destination Niagara USA. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, with attendees asked to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit Heart, Love & Soul.
Niagara Falls will also be illuminated green on Friday as part of the Global Greening for the holiday.
Elsewhere in Niagara County, Youngstown will be hosting its O’Riordan St. Patrick’s Day parade at noon on Saturday with the MacKenzie Highlanders performing at the Main and Lockport Street intersection and inside the Stone Jug.
Platter’s Chocolate Factory in North Tonawanda will be hosting dancers from the Harris-Grieco Academy of Irish Dance from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Shamus Restaurant in Lockport will host its 5th annual St. Patrick’s Day party, featuring live music and dancers from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Dwyer’s Irish Pub in North Tonawanda will be hosting live music all weekend as well as have extended hours.
