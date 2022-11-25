The Niagara River Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents living in its coverage area of Lewiston and Youngstown to check out what local stores have to offer in this year’s Small Business Saturday.
Jennifer Pauly, the president of the chamber of commerce, said that the day recognizes the importance of small businesses along with keeping local money in the area.
“We’re lucky to to have a region that knows the importance of (small business) in the community,” Pauly said. “Especially after Black Friday, which is more for big shoppers.”
Nineteen businesses across the Lewiston and Youngstown areas will be participating in Small Business Saturday this year, each offering different specials and sales ranging from discounts to free gifts and swag.
The chamber will also have an open house at its office on 895 Center St. on Saturday, giving away $15 Niagara River Region gift certificates to the first 50 people that stop by the office (must be at least 18 years old and complete paperwork, one per person, and must be present to receive the certificate). Those are redeemable at 60 locations throughout the region and have to be used that day.
Free canvas bags will also given to the first 35 shoppers and free coffee will be available.
Participating businesses with special deals going on include the following:
• Anchor Spirits & Wines, 113 Lockport Street, Youngstown
• Antique to Chic, 536 Center Street, Lewiston
• Be OK Studio, 265 Portage Road, Lewiston
• Bella Rose Wineyard & Winery, 1243 Ridge Road, Lewiston
• Brewed and Bottled Craft Beer Shop, 444 Center Street, Lewiston
• Cheri Amour, 522 Center Street, Lewiston
• DeGiulio’s Pharmacy, 220 Portage Road, Lewiston
• Everything Youngstown, 435 Main Street, Youngstown
• Healing Earth CBD, 765 Cayuga Street, Lewiston
• Inspirations on Canvas, 449 Center Street, Lewiston
• Orange Cat Coffee, 703 Center Street, Lewiston
• Queen B’s Cottage, 475 Ridge Street, Lewiston
• Research and Design, 721 Center Street, Lewiston
• Revamped New York, 484 Center Street, Lewiston
• The Rose Hanger Shop, 411 Center Street, Lewiston
• The Plant Shack, 335 Center Street, Lewiston
• Sgt. Peppers Hot Sauces, 444 Center Street, Side Unit 4, Lewiston
• Trait-Care, 480 Center Street, Lewiston
• You & Me, 467 Center Street, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.