This year’s off and then on-again Canal Fest officially got underway this past weekend.
Opening ceremonies took place Sunday for the eight-day event in the middle of the Renaissance Bridge. A ceremonial cannon was fired signifying Canal Fest was open that commemorated the firing of a cannon when the Erie Barge Canal first opened in 1825.
As for the rest of the week, the annual Canal Fest Parade is back tonight after a three-year absence. It marches at 6:30 p.m. from Minerva and Grove streets in the City of Tonawanda to Webster and Goundry streets in North Tonawanda with a theme of “Welcome back.” Greg Stenis, the owner of Dwyer’s Irish Pub is the grand marshall.
On Wednesday, the Canal Fest Car Cruise will be held on Main Street in Tonawanda and Webster Street in North Tonawanda from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is free but donations are being accepted for NT Inter-Church Food Pantry and the Tonawanda Salvation Army.
The popular Diaper Derby takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday on Tremont Street.
The Canal Cruise Bike Cruise is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday on Webster Street.
The SIKA Cup Challenge boat build and race takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Erie Canal with teams getting four hours to build a boat from supplied items.
In addition, the two day art show returns next weekend and the food booths, beer tent, amusement rides and games typical of Canal Fest are back as well. , In addition, live music will be available on both sides of the canal throughout the festival.
Canal Fest ends on Sunday with a fireworks display over the Erie Canal.
Earlier this year, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas organizers and the not-for-profit and civic member organizations from both the cities of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda announced they had chosen to take this year off so to better rebrand and restructure Canal Fest for its 40th celebration in 2024.
New events, attractions and entertainment plans are being made to make the 40th Canal Fest like no other, a release read.
