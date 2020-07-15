A new "Welcome Plaza" has been completed at the Prospect Street entrance to Niagara Falls State Park.
The $6.2 million project, which was designed to create a more seamless connection between the state park and adjacent downtown streets and businesses, includes a refurbished concrete entranceway, landscape improvements, new way-finding signs and park furnishings as well as enhanced lighting. The entrance is located at the corner of Prospect Street and Mayor Michael O'Laughlin Drive, near the Hard Rock Cafe downtown. Officials said the project completes the state-funded landscape restoration of the nation's oldest state park, which began in 2011.
"Niagara Falls is a landmark gem that comes from a rich legacy as the oldest state park in the United States," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site on Tuesday. "The transformation of Niagara Falls State Park will not only bolster our tourism industry and economic activity as we build back better in New York state, it further showcases one of our wonders of the world that is unique to the Western New York region."
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, who also attended Tuesday's ceremony, said the project helps provide a "first -class experience" for visitors to the park and to the Falls.
"The project competes a vital tie to the City of Niagara Falls which plays host to the park. With the new Cataract Commons and Old Falls Street, downtown Niagara Falls is becoming an exciting piece of the robust tourism industry the city is cultivating," he said.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who was also in attendance during Tuesday's ceremony, said the state has "elevated" the visitor experience in the Falls with its investment in the state park in recent years.
"The completion of the Welcome Plaza at Prospect Point is the capstone of this investment and helps add to the exciting development in our downtown tourism district," Restaino said.
The Welcome Plaza project is the final piece of the roughly $70 million revitalization of Niagara Falls State Park landscape. State parks officials said the revitalization plan, launched in 2011, represented a multi-year commitment to renew the park, which was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to the entrance work, the plan has involved renovations at major viewing areas within the state park, including Luna Island, Prospect Point, Lower Grove, Three Sisters Islands, North Shoreline Trail, Luna Bridge, and Terrapin Point. Those locations now have new pedestrian walkways, enhanced landscaping, benches, light posts and railings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.