NORTH TONAWANDA — People driving north or south along Niagara Falls Boulevard pass by the Wurlitzer Building where organs were once made. Lately, something sweeter has taken up residence there.
Platter’s Chocolates is marking 85 years in business this year, with President Joe Urban and his vice president and wife Heidi Urban saying they are taking this opportunity to celebrate all year long.
Carl Platter founded his chocolate company in 1938, when he started making some homemake orange chocolate while working for Merckens Chocolate. His wife Vera would take orders and deliver that chocolate and deliver it door-to-door, which would slowly grow over the years.
Roger Urban, Joe’s father, ran a drugstore in North Tonawanda and was born down the street from the house where the chocolate was made, knowing Carl Platter personally. He would buy the business from Platter in 1972, continuing to make chocolate out of the basement.
“He had always told him that if you ever want to get out of the business, let me know, I’d love to get in,” Urban said. “Even as a kid and a young man growing up, my father recognized what a great product Platter’s Chocolate had, and he felt he could really do something with a product like that.”
After a couple of moves, from East Felton Street to Oliver Street, Platter’s moved to its current location side the Wurlitzer Building in 2016. Joe said it completely transformed the business. It wasn’t just an historic building, but was located along one of the main thoroughfares in Western New York.
That allowed the company to set up a cafe serving coffee, hot chocolate and ice cream along with the candies made a few feet away, with windows showing different parts of how the various chocolate creations are made.
“It gives us the opportunity to just focus on our brand,” Heidi said, with Joe calling their facility a gathering place for the community. “People are coming in to buy their chocolates and candies for all the holidays. But on a Sunday morning, you might see a book club here. The weekdays in the morning, we have the old guys that come in.”
Roger passed away in 1993, with Joe, his brother Bruce, and sister Sherry taking over operations. That was how it stayed until May 2022, when Joe bought out his two siblings so that Heidi could assume her current role at the company, having previously worked in the technology industry.
“I wouldn’t have done it if she wasn’t on board with coming into Platter’s,” Joe said. “She was very excited to do it because of the connection that she gets with the community doing this, as opposed to working with a global company where you’re traveling for two weeks out of the month.”
Platter’s makes five different kinds of chocolate — milk, orange, dark, dark orange and white. Combined with the different items that are covered in the chocolate and molds made, more than 600 different chocolate items are sold.
About 80% of what Platter’s sells is made inside the Wurlitzer building’s chocolate factory, with the rest being items like jelly beans and sugar-free candy.
Prior to moving to the Wurlitzer Building, 75% of sales were through wholesale and the remaining 25% were retail. Two years after the move, those numbers flipped. In May of 2021, Platter’s decided to end selling through wholesale since it had trouble keeping up with both. This allowed the company to focus on selling in its store, online, and work with corporations in the area that buy their chocolates to give to employees or customers.
“When your business is thriving and you have to decide what to cut because you can’t make enough, that’s a good problem,” Joe said.
To celebrate 85 years in business, Platter’s will make new molds that highlight its logo, have different specials every month, and events that highlight the partners it has worked with throughout the years.
“Being around for 85 years is not just a true testament to the quality of product, but a true testament to our customers,” Heidi said, “the people that come here every day, the people that have left Western New York and buy from us online, and want us to be a part of their holidays and all of their special occasions.”
As for the future, Joe plans on continuing to focus on what they already have while Heidi said they get a lot of questions about opening new locations in other areas.
“We’re working on tightening up the organization, and then we’ll consider what the next steps are,” Joe said.
