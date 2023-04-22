Falls City Council Member Kenny Tompkins says he just can’t let a good idea slip away.
So in addition to continuing to organize the city’s annual Memorial Day Parade, Tompkins says he’s introducing a new feature this year. By Memorial Day, folks in the Falls will see a Field of Flags stretching across a 300-by-300 foot plot of land in Hyde Park in front of the Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial.
“They call it the Field of Flags or sometimes the Field of Honor,” Tompkins said. “I saw it a long time ago on a TV show. I thought it was the most inspiring thing I’ve ever seen.”
The concept is simple. You find an open field, gather American flags and then place them in rows in honor of those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.
The Falls Field of Flags will be larger than a football field and feature 468 small American flags, along with 330 larger, 3-by-5 foot flags. The small flags represent all of the residents of Niagara Falls who are known to have died during wars involving the United States.
The larger flags stand for the number of New York state residents who have died in armed conflicts since 9/11.
Tompkins said the city of North Tonawanda staged a similar Field of Flags in a waterfront park a number of years ago. The local Field of Flags will replace the American flags that were previously placed along Pine Avenue in connection with the city’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
This year’s parade will also be relocating from Pine Avenue to Robbins Drive. The route will begin at Linwood Avenue and run for about a half mile.
Not-for-profits KIA Memorial Road March and Hands Healing Heroes are assisting Tompkins in his efforts. The council member also said the Field of Flags is receiving critical support from the city.
“We would not be doing this without the help of the city administration,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins said current plans call for all the flags to be placed by Memorial Day and the field to remain intact through the Fourth of July. Plans also call for the field to be lit up at night.
“We’re meeting with several of the local trade unions to see if they’re able to help us in putting up the lighting,” he said.
The estimated cost of the putting the field in place is between $12,000 and $15,000. Tompkins said people can sponsor a large flag in the field for a donation of $25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.