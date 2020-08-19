The Niagara Falls Planning Board voted Wednesday night not to recommend a proposed amendment to the city’s ordinance governing short-term rental units (STRs) to the city council.
Five of the board's nine members voted against recommending the ordinance changes, with member Joyce Williams abstaining on the proposal. The board's action means the council will need a unanimous vote of its five members if it wants to overrule the planning board and adopt the ordinance proposed by Mayor Robert Restaino.
"We heard the public," Board Member Michael Murphy said. "It's been overwhelming (asking the board) to vote this down. I don't know if there's a willingness (on the part of the city administration) to compromise."
Some board members had considered trying to further amend the ordinance changes, but the city's senior planner and planning board secretary, Thomas DeSantis said that did not "seem particularly appropriate."
Planning Board Chair Tony Palmer agreed, saying, "We need to take action on this proposal as it is. It's time to move on. We either say yes or no."
The board's recommendation will land on the agenda for the council's first meeting after its August recess. That meeting, on Sept. 2, comes at the expiration of a moratorium on the processing of applications to operate new STRs.
The proposal, originally submitted to the planning board for review by the mayor, would impose limits on where short-term rentals can operate, require new permits, yearly fees and inspections and the collection of the same occupancy taxes that apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.
The planning board held a lengthy public hearing on the proposed new STR ordinance on July 22. At that hearing, 20 out of 21 speakers opposed the proposal. At a planning board meeting Aug. 5, a number of the board members expressed reservations about key elements of the amended ordinance.
Murphy, at that time, argued the new regulations penalize STR operators, while the city neglects “to enforce basic building code violations” against slumlords.
In January, the city council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow the city to review and update its current ordinance regulating the units. The mayor said, at that time, that the new regulatory plan was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city and that “no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals).” The STR operators association claims there are 75 short-term rentals in the city that are properly licensed and in compliance with the current ordinance, while 150 STRs are operating illegally in the city.
In a memorandum to the planning board, Falls Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur said the city wanted to revise the STR ordinance “to establish comprehensive registration and licensing regulations to safeguard the public health, safety and welfare.” The memo argues that “extensive short-term rentals endanger the residential character of a community and may cause disruption to the peace, quiet and enjoyment of neighboring homeowners.”
At the board's Wednesday night meeting, Mazur said the administration proposal had been made "in good faith."
"The administration is well aware of the public comments," he said.
In declining to recommend the new ordinance amendments, the board adopted a memo by its staff that noted the Niagara County Planning Board had also "advised against" the proposal. The memo pointed out that the county board objected to "inconsistencies with the (city's and county's) current comprehensive plan" and unresolved legal issues with the amended ordinance.
In its recommendation to the city council, the board said "the proposed ordinance amendment does not address the overarching issue raised by the community at the public hearing — proper code enforcement."
The board recommended that the city hire a "specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor "to streamline the application process and to manage STR regulations" more efficiently.
It also recommended that members of the city's Zoning Board of Appeals receive training land use regulations to allow them to better handle the consideration of STR applications.
The board did support requiring STR operators to pay all applicable taxes including the bed tax.
