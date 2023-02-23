The Niagara Falls Planning Board has set a March public hearing to hear the views of city residents on a proposed new ordinance that will amend the zoning code to govern the location and hours of operation for stores to sell pot and where cannabis can be legally cultivated in the city.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. March 29.
In January, the Niagara County Planning Board failed to recommend the new ordinance. The county board members raised a host of objections that ranged from the ordinance not being specific on locations for sale or cultivation, to a sense that the city will see “little financial benefit” from the cannabis industry.
City Planner Kevin Forma explained to the county planning board members that the zoning code changes were made at the direction of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management. Mayor Robert Restaino has said that conversations with the director of the Office of Cannabis Management have made clear that local municipalities will only be able to adopt the rules and regulations put forward by the state.
The city planning board’s deliberations on the ordinance will be restricted by that same requirement.
Under the new ordinance, cannabis dispensaries that engage in sales only can operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. and may not operate for more than 70 hours a week. Dispensaries that allow on-site consumption may operate from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. with the same 70-hour weekly restriction.
Retail dispensaries may not be located within 500 feet of a “community facility” and on-site consumption dispensaries can not be located within 1,000 feet of similar operations, within 500 feet of a school, within 200 feet of a house of worship or 500 feet of a “community facility.”
Dispensaries are also subject to yearly inspections by the city’s Department of Code Enforcement. Dispensaries are limited to retail zones, while cultivation is only permitted in industrial zones.
After the City Planning Board makes its recommendation, the ordinance will be returned to the City Council, which previously approved it, for final approval. The ordinance would take effect immediately after the council’s final approval.
The new ordinance will not effect a nearly completed dispensary being built by the Seneca Nation of Indians adjacent to the Seneca Niagara Casino. That dispensary will be located on sovereign Native American land, not subject to state or local laws.
