Planning Board OKs property transfers

A cafe with patio space, to improve the aesthetics of a South End block near the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and a bet on the potential of medical tourism are among the plans for some city-owned properties that will go back on the tax rolls as part of the Falls' South End Gateway project.
The Falls Planning Board recommended this past week that the city dispose of properties at 600 and 602 Niagara Street and a parcel in the 500 block of Fourth Street to developers looking to bring the vacant and abandoned structures on those parcels back into use. The recommendation now goes to the Falls City Council for final approval.
Buffalo-based TM Montante Development, which recently completed the 616 Niagara project, and is USA Niagara's designated developer for the 500 block of Third Street, will pay $1 to acquire a vacant and dilapidated one-story building at 600 Niagara St. and the adjacent vacant lot at 602 Niagara St. The developer will then invest $360,000 to adaptively reuse the properties for a "neighborhood-centric food service destination, with a store front and outdoor seating area."
The properties are about half a block west of Montante's 616 Niagara development. The developer said the additional development would "be a meaningful step forward in Niagara's Street's evolution into a vibrant and walkable destination."
"We're very bullish on this corridor," Montante's sales director, Tony Kurdziel, said following the planning board's approval of the land transfer. "We think it will improve the image of the block."
The planning board also recommended the council dispose of 541 Fourth St. to LSNY Holdings, whose principals are Dr. Khurshid Guru and Dr. Lubna Guru. The husband and wife team will spend $20,000 to acquire the building which is located still up the street from a medical office that the Gurus own.
That office building houses the local operations of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Khurshid Guru is the chair of the Department of Urology at Roswell.
In addition to the purchase price, the Gurus propose making $425,000 in improvements to the Fourth Street property to covert it into a medical tourism facility.
"Our preliminary plan is to provide concierge, short term, medical consultation for visitors who travel to the Niagara Falls area as tourists," Khurshid Guru told the planning board. "While they are visiting the Falls, they would also receive specialized medical consultation from our team. We have discussed our vision with eight world renowned physicians who have shown keen interest in our plans."
The Gurus are also in the process of completing the development of the Kashmir Museum in the 600 block of Park Place in the Falls. The museum will house the largest collection of Kashmiri art outside of Kashmir.
