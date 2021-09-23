Members of the Niagara Falls Planning Board have decided to ask to hire a private law firm to represent them, after determining that they "have no faith" in Falls Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur and the city's law department.
The board voted at its Wednesday night meeting at Falls City Hall to direct Chairman Tony Palmer to write a letter to Mazur "requesting an independent counsel" be hired because of a "conflict of interest" with the city's law department.
The decision followed an hour-long discussion by the board members over the role that Mazur and the city law department have played in a series of disputes between the board and the Falls City Council. Those disputes have included efforts to rewrite the portions of the city's zoning code that govern the operation of short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs) in the city.
The board and the council have also battled bitterly over a zoning code amendment that would change the number of votes necessary for the council to overrule a planning board decision.
Members of the council voted 4-1 to adopt the voting rules change after Mazur advised them that the Planning Board's refusal to schedule a public hearing on the proposed amendment, along with a request that the council take additional actions before the amendment would be considered, could be "deemed to be an approval" of the change.
Mazur's position on the council's authority to act on on the zoning code amendment triggered a heated response from Planning Board Member Michael Murphy. He said the board's failure to schedule a public hearing was not an approval of the amendment.
"There were four significant deficiencies with the (council's) request (for a hearing)," he said.
Murphy said the planning board made a recommendation to the council that they fix the deficiencies. The long-time planning board member was among several who said Wednesday night that they had "lost confidence" in the ability of Mazur and the law department to represent them.
Under ordinary circumstances, the city's law department serves as the legal counsel to every department, agency, board and commission in the city, as well as the council and mayor. A call to Mazur seeking comment on the Planning Board's action was not immediately returned.
The fight over the voting requirements in the zoning code has been led by City Council Member Frank Soda. Soda has insisted that a requirement that all changes to the zoning ordinances, not approved by either the city or county planning boards, could only be enacted by a unanimous vote of the city council, usurped the power of the city government's legislative branch.
The amendment adopted by the council changes that requirement to a "three-fourths majority (four votes)."
Palmer said that the City Council has been seeking to "undermine" the authority of the planning board, a claim denied by Soda and other council members. The planning board chair and several members also complained that, despite repeated requests that they attend board meetings, city lawyers have not been present.
