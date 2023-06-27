The 914th Air Refueling Wing from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station joined the 305th Air Mobility Wing from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, for a Tuesday flyover demonstration of air refuelers across New York state.
The flyover was one of many aerial demonstrations across the world to honor 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. KC-135s, KC-46s and C-17s were scheduled to fly over Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, Niagara Falls, Jamestown and Ithaca on Tuesday.
With 100 years of experience, U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver rapid global reach for U.S. forces, allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.
“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”
In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. Flying a DH-4B, first lieutenants Virgil Hine and Frank W. Seifert passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it and carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter. Thus the first aerial refueling was accomplished.
One hundred years later, this capability is essential for Department of Defense missions. The Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March.
“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As mobility airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”
