Niagara Falls firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a structure in the area of St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Pine Avenue early Saturday morning.
About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the 3900 block of Pine Avenue for reports of a fire. Once the call was dispatched, a Niagara Falls police officer reported seeing flames from 14th Street.
Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy flames that were higher than the tree line and nearby utility poles. The structure was completely destroyed and had collapsed before firefighters arrived on scene.
After working through water pressure issues, firefighters used two deck guns and pipe poles to extinguish the blaze and deal with any pockets of fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.