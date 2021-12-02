Long-time Democratic political power broker Gerald Steven Pigeon, 61, was taken into police custody Thursday following an arraignment on a six-count indictment relating to the rape of a young girl in 2016.
Steve Pigeon, as he's also known, was arraigned Thursday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on an indictment charging him with the following offenses:
• Two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child (Class “A-II” felonies)
• One count of first-degree rape (Class “B” felony)
• One count of first-degree criminal sexual act (Class “B” felony)
• One count of first-degree sexual abuse (Class “D” felony)
• One count of endangering the welfare of a child (Class “A” misdemeanor)
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a release that on a date between November 2016 and December 2016, Pigeon engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child who was less than 11-years-old at a location in Erie County. The victim was known to the defendant.
Pigeon was remanded without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.
At the request of the prosecutor, Judge Burns issued temporary orders of protection for the victim and their parent.
If convicted of all charges, Pigeon faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Patrick Swanson, an assistant district attorney, told Channel 4 News that last summer the girl told her mother about the crime and an investigation began. “The defendant texted one of the victim's family members who the defendant is close with to inquire about what was going on and why no one was returning his call, stating; ‘Why won’t you call? I am ready to do somethin drastic . You have to talk to me.’
Later that day, prosecutors told Channel 4 Pigeon showed up at the victim’s home. On Aug. 2, prosecutors say Pigeon’s close friend Gary Parenti showed up at the victim’s home inquiring about the case, and the family called police. Parenti and Pigeon worked closely on Tom Golisano’s campaign for governor.
Pigeon has been awaiting sentencing on state charges of bribery and federal charges of illegal political donations for more than two years.
