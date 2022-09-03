Niagara Falls police are investigating a crash involving a pickup truck smashing through the front of a home on the 2300 block of Tennessee Avenue Saturday morning.
The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported “significant structural damage” to the home.
The two occupant of the house were not injured.
The black Chevy Silverado was being operated by a woman who was transported to a local hospital by AMR. She told police she had a seizure but police on the scene said they were evaluating her for possible driving while abilities impaired by drugs. A trained DRE officer was enroute to the hospital to evaluate her.
Niagara Falls Code Enforcement officials were also at the scene to assess the home.
