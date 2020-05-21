Businesses in the Falls received their first guidance Thursday on how to prepare to reopen from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's NY on PAUSE executive orders.
In a letter from the Falls Department of Planning Environmental and Economic Development, addressed to members of local business associations, city Director of Business Development Thomas Tedesco and Business Development & Tourism Coordinator Allen Booker write that they are "happy that businesses are being encouraged to re-open here — albeit in phases."
They direct business owners to visit the city's website and click on the Mayor's Business Relaunch Resources tab.
"The city's Office of Business Development has established a webpage dedicated to helping local businesses navigate the re-opening process established by New York state," the directors write.
They note there are four phases to the re-opening of the state and that only Phase One is now in effect. Businesses eligible to re-open in Phase One include construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, manufacturing, wholesale trade and retail with curbside or in-store pickup.
"Please begin using these resources to ensure that you are re-opening properly," Tedesco and Booker write. "If you are not part of Phase One, now would be a good time to get a head start on your re-opening plan in preparation for when your business/phase is given a 'go' signal."
The letter also includes a message from Falls Mayor Robert Restaino promising business owners his administration's full support in re-opening.
"Small businesses are the heartbeat of any America city, and I am working closely with our state economic development officials and have directed our business development staff to engage with our local business community," Restaino said. "As we continue to stride for some sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times, we must remember to stand strong and know that better days are ahead, especially for the city of Niagara Falls."
