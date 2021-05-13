The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) has expanded all Pfizer vaccination clinics held by Niagara County to allow for registration of individuals 12 years of age and older.
There are currently five clinics at different sites this month.
“Now that federal and state officials have authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12, it is important for parents and caregivers to take advantage of this expanded access to the free vaccine for their children before next school year,” Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said Thursday.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) is 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective and presented no serious safety concerns in adolescents.
Pfizer (12 years of age and older) will be offered at each of the following first dose clinics which will run from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.:
• May 18 — Barker Jr Sr High School Gym
• May 20 — Wilson High School
• May 25 — Lewiston-Porter Community Resource Center
• May 27 — Newfane Middle School
• June 9 — Harry F. Abate Elementary School
Details for the vaccination clinics may be found online by visiting niagaracounty.com and clicking on the blue box that says “COVID-19 Vaccination Info”. The “NCDOH COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule” contains the site address and registration links. Niagara County residents that do not have internet access may register for an appointment by calling WNY 2-1-1 by dialing 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
Pre-registration is recommend; however, walk-in participants will be accepted.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently recommended for people 12 years of age and older. Pfizer is a two-shot series. Second doses will be administered at the same site the first dose was received and registration information will be provided at the first dose clinic. “It is strongly encouraged that a parent or legal guardian accompany a minor (under the age of 18) to provide in-person consent for vaccination at each dose,” stated Elise Pignatora, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Niagara County Department of Health website at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.