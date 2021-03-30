Pfeiffer earns CNHI reporting honor

Veteran Niagara Gazette Reporter Rick Pfeiffer has earned “Reporter of the Year” honors from the newspaper’s parent company.
CNHI LLC, which operates 90 newspapers in 22 states, named Pfeiffer one the chain’s top news reporters for 2020 within the company’s “Division II” papers.
“Rick is a seasoned reporter who uses traditional news gathering methods to create compelling and hard-hitting local news content,” Publisher John Celestino said Monday. “To achieve this distinction during a year of unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19 is exceptional.”
Pfeiffer was recognized based on his work covering the impact of COVID-19 on local health care professionals as well as coverage of the rash of car thefts in the Niagara Falls area this past summer as well as the issues surrounding the “Red House” speakeasy on Highland Avenue and a feature on the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit.
Pfeiffer is in his 20th year as a reporter for the Niagara Gazette and has won several awards during his time here.
“It was great to see Rick recognized again for his hard work during a very challenging year in the industry,” Editor Matt Winterhalter said. “Being honored as one of the best in the company you work for is a big honor.”
In announcing the awards, CNHI Senior Vice President Bill Ketter noted the “keen competition” across the three divisions of the company’s newspapers.
“We salute the winners for their reporting, writing, photography, video and creative skills in print and online. They served their communities with content readers need to know and want to read as they navigate the issues, joys and disappointments of community life,” he said.
Pfeiffer will receive a plaque as well as a $500 bonus.
