At its reorganization meeting on July 1, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education held a swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected board officers and newly-elected board members.
District Clerk Judie Glaser performed the swearings-in of Russell Petrozzi as board president, and Anthony Paretto as board vice president.
Petrozzi has been a member of the Board of Education for over two decades. He is vice president of Capitol Cleaners and a 1975 graduate of LaSalle High School. Petrozzi also sits on the board of directors for Empower. He has received many awards for his philanthropic accomplishments.
In 2021, Petrozzi’s peers on the board nominated him for the prestigious Everett Dyer Award for Distinguished School Board Services. This award is presented yearly to a current or former school board member for his or her contributions to public education and the children of his or her school district.
Paretto has worked as a union electrician for more than 20 years and is currently a city electrician. He has been a member of the Board of Education since 2013. Paretto is a volunteer coach for the Niagara Falls High School Football Team, and the Niagara Falls Junior Football Club.
Re-elected Board member Robert Bilson was sworn in for a five-year term on the board. He is the senior director of negotiation for production at Strategic Financial Solutions, New York. Bilson is also an accomplished television music composer for shows such as A&E’s "The Wahlburgers."
Earl Bass was sworn in for his second five-year term on the Board of Education. Bass serves as a Niagara Falls firefighter and is active in the Niagara Falls Firefighters’ Christmas Toy Fund. Bass is a trustee at his church, St. John AME, and serves on the Board of Commissioners for Niagara Falls Housing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.